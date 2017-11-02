From homeless to handyman (with a little help from a haircut)

A 34-year-old man from Yorkshire has gone from homeless to handyman thanks to a little help and a haircut.

Steve Fawcett found himself on the streets after witnessing a crime in his home town. Fearing for his safety, he fled the area with what possessions he could carry and his pet dog Truly.

He arrived in Windsor during the last week of September, where he unsuccessfully tried to track down an old friend before moving on to Maidenhead.

“Halfway between I found shelter in a church just outside Bray, the door was just open so me and my dog curled up under the pews,” said Steve.

Steve was eventually given a lift into town by a kind stranger but found himself ineligible for help from the council because he had no connection to the area. However, he spent a total of just 18 days on the streets.

“Anyone who stopped to chat I’d ask if they knew of any jobs or any dog-friendly places I could stay for a few nights,” added Steve.

One of those people was Matthew Martin, from Avanti Barbering in High Street.

Matthew, 23, has been offering free haircuts to the homeless and job seekers for several months now.

After initially trying to find somewhere for Steve to live, he was able to help him get a job at the new Off The Tap pub in High Street through some friends – but not before he offered Steve some old trainers, a jacket and a free haircut.

Steve has qualifications in bricklaying and painting and decorating so after initially being offered three days’ work the owners were so pleased they offered him a handyman position and a room to stay in above the pub.

Steve said: “People say anything is possible but you’ve got to persevere, I’m very grateful and I’ve got so much to thank this guy [Matthew] for.”

Matthew said: “It just goes to show what can be achieved when people in the community come together. I’m always willing to help people who want to help themselves but this is like a little miracle.”

Off The Tap owner Toby Denney added: “I couldn't recommend him enough, if you want to see the quality of his work just come into the pub.”