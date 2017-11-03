Brother-in-law pays tribute to former landlord of the Crown in Burchetts Green

A ‘passionate’ and professional publican who was landlord at the Crown pub in Burchetts Green for more than 30 years has passed away.

Peter Himmons was 91 when he died of sepsis and pneumonia on Friday, September 29.

Regulars at the Burchetts Green pub from the 1950s will have known him as a man of high standards.

Colin Cross, 70, his brother-in-law who lives in Sevenoaks, Kent, said: “The Crown pub and its garden were always immaculate — you could see your face in all surfaces.”

The Crown’s garden won awards under Peter’s stewardship.

“Woe betide anyone coming into the bar with mud on their boots — they were told take them off outside, then they would be welcome,” Colin said.

“He was a total professional whose standards never dropped and he was always immaculately dressed.”

Colin added that Peter was ‘passionate’ about his work and was ‘well known and a real character’.

His funeral was held at St James-the-Less in Henley Road on Sunday, October 29, where he married his wife Pam in 1952. More than 50 people attended.

Pam passed away in 1998, and Peter was buried next to her.

He was born and raised in Maidenhead, where his father Albert worked at the Nicholson's Brewery.

He attended Gordon Road School, joined the Boy Scouts in 1937 and later worked as a mechanic during World War Two before taking over the Crown’s licence from his dad in 1953.

After retiring in 1987 he lived in Farm Road, later moving to Cherry Garden Nursing Home in Breadcroft Lane about two years ago.

He played the harmonica, and when his family went through his papers they found songs he had composed.

Peter leaves behind a son, Allan.