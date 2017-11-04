Advertiser team ready for Cracker Challenge

The ’Tiser team began its six-week intensive training regime this week ahead of this year’s Christmas Cracker Challenge in December.

After finishing joint second in the summer challenge earlier the year, the team is taking no chances after Shanly Homes lay down the gauntlet last week.

Companies enter teams of at least six competitors, who take part in tests of mental and physical skill, such as an assault course, dodgeball and a quiz.

The summer challenge in June raised a total of £1,000 for the Cracker Appeal, which is run by the Advertiser and supported by the Louis Baylis Trust. It pays for Christmas lunches and parties for community groups.

Last year the appeal raised £10,000, which supported 45 groups and organisations, benefiting 2,271 people.

A total of £1,200 of that came from last December’s Cracker Challenge.

’Tiser team Cracker Challenge veteran and senior reporter David Lee said: “Training is going really well, we came up a bit short in the summer so we’re not leaving anything to chance this time around.

“I’ve been carrying a bit of an ankle injury but I should be back up to full fitness in the next week or two.”

Organiser Holly Clarke said: “It’s just such a fun event with a lot of competitiveness and a huge amount of laughter, plus it’s for a very good cause.”

Companies interested in entering a team can email Louisa Mace, one of the event’s organisers, at louisam@baylismedia.co.uk

The event will take place at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze on Thursday, December 7 at 6pm.