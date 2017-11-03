Braywick Charitable Trust presented with Queen's Award

A charity in Braywick that supports individuals with long-term physical, sensory or cognitive disabilities has been presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Braywick Charitable Trust was awarded the prestigious national honour by James Puxley, Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, at Ufton Court on Tuesday, October 24.

The award is the equivalent of an MBE for groups of volunteers who work in their community and sets the national benchmark for excellence in volunteering.

The trust received a special commemorative crystal and a certificate signed by the Queen.

Chairman of Braywick Charitable Trust Robin Pemberton said: We’re honoured and very proud.

“It’s a testament not just to the trustees but to all of the volunteers and team over the last 20 years.

“Now we need to push on and find the new recruits that will see us through for the next 20.”

Mr Puxley also presented a British Empire Medal (BEM) to the founder of Maidenhead’s popular Timbertown event for her services to education.

Erika Hayward started the event where hundreds of children and adults spend a long weekend building a themed wooden village before burning it to the ground, 34 years ago.

Mrs Hayward said: “It’s was just wonderful but it really wouldn't be possible anymore without

the support of the rest of the people in the organisation.

“I had a feeling it would be popular even after the first event.

“All I’m concerned about is children learning different skills while they play.

“Plus many children that become too old stay on as young helpers, passing on their skills – and that’s a very important part of Timbertown.”