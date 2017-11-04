Art for Art's Sake exhibition opens at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

Portraits of Royal Borough mayors, horses in Cookham Dean and scenic landscapes are just some of the paintings now on show at Maidenhead Heritage Centre’s new exhibition.

Art for Art’s Sake opened to the public on Tuesday and will run into the new year.

Centre chairman Richard Poad said: “We decided to give the paintings and prints from our reserve collection a showing. We hope people come and see it.”

Most of the paintings have never been seen by the public before, he said.

The heritage centre also held a screening of the 1958 film Dracula on Tuesday to mark Halloween. The Hammer Horror film, starring Christopher Lee, was made at Bray Studios.