Maidenhead Bridge illuminated as part of new council scheme

The switch was flipped on a new set of lights for Maidenhead Bridge last night (Wednesday).

The scheme will see the Grade I-listed structure illuminated ‘from dusk till dawn’ as part of the Royal Borough’s lighting strategy.

This includes way markers in the town centre which change colour at night and lights for the Jubilee Clock Tower.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside), leader of the council, said: “Maidenhead Bridge is one of the gateways into the town and is recognisable throughout Berkshire.

“With the emerging Borough Local Plan and the regeneration of Maidenhead underway this is another key addition that will enhance the town and the riverside area in particular for years to come.”

Maidenhead town centre manager Steph James said it would be a ‘great way to highlight the area and this historic structure’.