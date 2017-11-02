Thames Riviera sacks chef after one-star food hygiene rating

A hotel’s head chef and general manager have both been shown the door after it received a one-star food hygiene rating in an inspection.

The Thames Riviera Hotel removed its head chef and general manager after the findings by the Food Standards Agency.

An inspection of the hotel, in Bridge Road, on September 12, found that ‘major improvement’ is necessary in the management of food safety.

Inspectors also found that ‘improvement is necessary’ on hygienic food handling and said the cleanliness and condition of the building was ‘generally satisfactory’.

Yesterday (Wednesday), a spokeswoman for Galleon Hotels, which runs the hotel, said the company is ‘extremely disappointed’ with the rating.

She said: “The hotel was let down by the head chef at the time failing to keep his record keeping up to date for a two- week period.

“Since the inspection, Galleon Hotels have removed the head chef and general manager from their positions and recruited a new management team.”

She said new procedures about record keeping have been put in place which includes them being audited by hotel management and the Galleon head office.

“We would like to stress that at no point was there any risk in the production of the food to the public,” the spokeswoman added.

“Had this been the case a prohibition notice would have been served on the hotel.

An inspector will revisit the hotel on November 30.