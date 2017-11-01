New footbridge installed as part of Maidenhead Waterways scheme

A new footbridge was put in place next to Maidenhead Library as part of the Waterways scheme on Saturday.

Richard Davenport, chairman of Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, said the bridge was ‘an important next step’ in the project that will link the amphitheatre by the library with the resurfaced footpaths which lead to Shanly’s Chapel Arches development.

He said: “The ramps and safety railings joining with the new footbridge and the resurfaced footpaths should all be open again by Christmas, as should the raised parapet and re-faced main road bridge.”

He said the bridge design was selected to fit in with the roof design of Maidenhead Library, which is a listed building.