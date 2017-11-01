Foodbank teams up with Riverside School to give meals to families over half term

A new initiative to help families who struggle during the holidays was launched by a foodbank at Riverside Primary School on Thursday.

During the half-term, volunteers from Maidenhead Foodbank distributed 160 ready-made meals to 12 families.

The families were identified by Riverside School and the initiative is a joint project by the foodbank and the school.

Lester Tanner, trustee of the foodbank, said: “This is a pilot exercise; if we can make a success of it, we will look at how to scale up to help a lot more families, via several schools, particularly during the long summer break.

“Last week was a trial run to test how the charity could partner with a school and how a school could reach out to families in need and how we could mobilise quite a few cooks.

“I was pleased with how it all went — the personal support (Riverside headteacher) Nick Stevens gave was pivotal, and once again we saw the great depth of goodwill that there is in the town.