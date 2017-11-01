Maidenhead's Eagle Claw Kung Fu celebrates 20th anniversary

A lion dance kicked off celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Eagle Claw Kung Fu.

On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered at the school in Portlock Road, including 15 kung fu masters and their students.

A lion dance featuring three lions was performed by the school team to start the event, followed by kung fu demonstrations by visiting guests and teachers.

The school was first opened in 1997 by Julian Dale in a small industrial unit near Boulters Lock before moving to its current home in 2001.

Hundreds of students have passed through the school in the past twp decades with some of the early students now bringing their children.

Julian said: “The school has become a renowned fixture in Maidenhead, with the lion dance team performing every year in the town centre for Chinese New Year.”

Over the years, the school has made trips to Hong Kong and China and brought kung fu masters to England for seminars and cultural development.