Reverend to run New York Marathon for child refugee charity

A reverend will be donning running trainers to raise funds and awareness for a charity that helps child refugees who have a legal right to be in this country to get to the UK.

Rev David Downing of the United Reformed Church in West Street, will be joined by his wife Jo, as they attempt the New York Marathon on Sunday in aid of Safe Passage after the charity invited faith leaders from Maidenhead to the refugee camp in Calais in August.

The race also marks David and Jo’s first wedding anniversary.

David said: "Faith leaders in Maidenhead have been concerned that some children are being left in Calais even though they have the legal right to join other family members in this country.”

He added: "I’m not the most natural of builds for long distance running, I know that this is going to be a massive challenge because my training plan has not worked out.

“But when I went to Calais in August and saw some of what was being done to help those children I realised how much I wanted to help.

“I’m hoping that this will spur me on”

David hopes to raise £500, which will help toward the cost of legal processing for two children.

To sponsor David and Jo visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-downing9