Lions Club of Maidenhead hosts awareness day to recruit new members

The Lions Club of Maidenhead set up shop in the High Street on Saturday to try and persuade new people to sign up.

Volunteers were joined by their Lion mascot as they spoke to shoppers about the fundraising events that the group holds throughout the year.

Money raised from the group’s various charity events goes towards helping people in need across Maidenhead.

Lion Doreen Rogers, who lives in Ray Park Avenue, said: “If you sign up then you’re helping your community, it makes you feel good and we also have social events.”

Visit www.maidenheadlions.org.uk for details on how to sign up.