Children learn art of pumpkin carving at Nicholsons Centre workshop

The art of pumpkin carving was taught to children during a Halloween-inspired workshop at the Nicholsons Centre.

Enjoy Maidenhead organised the free event on Saturday and families seized the opportunity to test out their artistic skills.

Anthony Reynolds Fruiterers, which has a stall in Maidenhead High Street, donated two crates of pumpkins for the youngsters to use.

Art teacher Zeljana Schonauer has been involved in running the workshops since 2005.

She told the Advertiser that people had been battling with their techniques and pumpkin carving relied on top hand skills.

“It’s very hard for everyone to get used to the technique of cutting the pumpkin,” she said.

“I think it’s all about the hand skills as well as the ability of the children.”

She added: “There’s been a real mixture of different communities that have come here today and people have been really positive.”