In pictures: Zombie army invades Maidenhead town centre for annual walk

The living dead staggered through the town centre as the annual Maidenhead Zombie Walk returned for another year.

The rabble included hospital patients with blood dripping from their mouths, demented bunny rabbits and gory-looking school pupils.

Zombies prepared for their night of destiny on Saturday by having their make-up done at The Bell pub, with professional artists and volunteers from The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge applying the gruesome designs.

As night began to fall, town crier Chris Brown set the horde off on their way before they trudged through the High Street towards Maidenhead Town Hall.

Hundreds of youngsters played their part, with shoppers looking on in bewilderment.

The zombies are on their way around #Maidenhead Hoping they spare William Hill otherwise my lunchtimes will be ruined! pic.twitter.com/M8B8PrlOEp — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) October 28, 2017

Organiser Lisa Hunter said: “What’s brilliant is that every year it’s growing in size and people are asking what’s happening and know it’s happening.

“It’s not just adults but we’ve got little kids as well and it’s a real family event.”

This year’s walk raised money for The Brett Foundation, a Maidenhead-based charity which aims to support homeless people and families that have fallen on hard times in the area.

Lisa said she hoped the event would raise more than £500 to help the cause.

She added: “It’s one of those annoying things where people think of Windsor and Maidenhead as affluent and without any problems but we do have people living on the streets and it’s nice to be able to support a charity that’s doing something about it.”

Visit www.maidenheadzombiewalk.org for details.