Firefighters spend hours tackling house fire

Firefighters spent almost three hours tackling a fire at a house in Maidenhead this morning (Monday).

Crews from Maidenhead and Slough fire stations attended the scene in Kiln Place at about 10am alongside three crews from the Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Fire Service.

The blaze had started in a bin but by the time firefighters had arrived, it had spread to the house’s roof.

They used three hose reels and two jets to put out the fire and stayed on the scene for two hours and 40 minutes to make sure the scene was safe.