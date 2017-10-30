In pictures: Dachshunds don Halloween outfits for Maidenhead Sausage Walk

An army of sausage dogs and their owners met up for a Halloween-themed walk.

Once a month members of the Maidenhead Sausage Walk meet up at the Maidenhead Thicket car park to take their beloved pets for a stroll.

On Sunday, the group decided to bring their dachshunds and miniature dachshunds along in Halloween clothing.

The tiny dogs could be seen wearing pumpkin-coloured outfits.

Elaine Ross, of Arundel Close, founded the group after watching an episode of Channel 4 show The Supervet, which talked about similar walks which happened in Kent.

The first walk took place in July and attracted about 20 people but numbers have now grown to almost 50, with people turning up from across Berkshire.

She said: “The sausages love each other but they’re not keen on other breeds so other breeds get really barked at.

“But when they see each other they go bonkers and love it.”

Elaine’s four-year-old miniature smooth haired dachshund, Oscar, wore a pair of bat wings for Sunday’s walk.

Elaine added: “We’re all absolutely bonkers about this breed.

“They’re lovely, funny, quirky little guys and girls and they’re all very, very affectionate.

“They’ll just jump up and want cuddles all the time.”