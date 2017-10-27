Cabinet members give backing to Maidenhead Golf Club proposals

Cabinet members gave enthusiastic backing to plans to spend millions pushing ahead with the redevelopment of Maidenhead Golf Club last night (Thursday).

The cabinet regeneration sub-committee recommended the council spend £20m to acquire residential properties to be used as access to the 132-acre site and backed the emerging master plan which will see the council find a joint venture partner to develop the site.

The project, which would eventually see 2,000 homes and a new school built on the site, still has to be approved at an extraordinary council meeting on Monday.

Councillor Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), cabinet member for economic development and property and deputy finance, began by stressing: “We’re keen to get as much high level strategic thinking as possible into the public domain.”

Council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside) added that at the moment they were just approving an early master plan and that once a development partner is found councillors and residents will be consulted on its proposals at that time.

Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) was so enthusiastic about the project he flicked a double finger gun gesture at his colleague Cllr Rankin on the opposite side of the room in Windsor Guildhall.

“I’m just so excited,” he said, “We’re all too aware of the need for affordable housing.”

Cllr Dudley addressed one member of the public who said outside the meeting she had ‘just turned up to scowl’ as the discussion moved on to the affordability of homes.

He added that a range of homes on the site, including affordable, shared ownership, key worker housing, rent to buy and social housing will be ‘considered’.

Cabinet member for finance, Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham) added: “All in all this is a massive, crucial part of our current agenda for Maidenhead.”

Cabinet members also approved plans for a £20,000 feasibility study into the proposed expansion of St Peter’s CE Middle School in Old Windsor.

Cllr Natasha Airey (Cons, Park) explained that the school is facing increasing pressure for places from September 2019 so proposals would see an extra 30 places needed per year group.

A report will be brought to cabinet in March next year.