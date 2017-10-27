Fighting talk from Shanly Homes ahead of Advertiser Cracker Challenge

The runner-up of last year’s Christmas Cracker Challenge has come out fighting as the battle for hearts and minds heats up ahead of this year’s event in December.

Shanly Homes has a been a regular feature at the Advertiser’s Cracker Challenge events over the years, with a team from the housebuilders winning the summer challenge earlier this year and another of its teams finishing second last Christmas.

Companies enter teams of at least six competitors, who take part in tests of mental and physical skill, such as an assault course, dodgeball and a quiz.

The event will take place at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze on Thursday, December 7 at 6pm.

Proceeds go towards charities and other causes in the community.

The summer challenge in June raised a total of £1,000 for the Cracker Appeal, which is run by the Advertiser and supported by the Louis Baylis Trust.

It pays for Christmas lunches and parties for community groups.

Last year, the appeal raised £10,000, which supported 45 groups and organisations, benefiting 2,271 people.

A total of £1,200 of that came from last December’s Cracker Challenge.

Operations director Tamra Booth said: “We took on the ’Tiser team last Christmas and beat them. They came back fighting in the summer but we still beat them.

“We’ve done it before and we’ll do it again.

“As veterans of the Christmas Cracker Challenge, we’ve learnt from previous events and honed our skills – watch out ’Tiser.

“The Shanly Foundation has supported the Cracker Appeal for a number of years and our staff love the camaraderie and fun of the Christmas Cracker Challenge as well as the fact they are helping to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause, helping those who need it at what can be a very difficult and lonely time of the year.”

Companies interested in entering a team can email Louisa Mace, one of the event’s organisers, at louisam@baylismedia.co.uk