Norden Farm Lantern Parade to return to Maidenhead for ninth year

Creatures, beasts and animals will light up Maidenhead with the return of Norden Farm Centre for the Arts’ annual Lantern Parade.

More than 1,000 youngsters and their parents are expected to hit the streets of the town centre for the ninth edition of the event, which is due to be held on Saturday, December 9, with a Carnival of the Animals theme.

And there will be the chance for families to get involved once more, with lantern-making workshops due to run throughout November which cost £4 per person.

Robyn Bunyan, education manager at the arts centre in Altwood Road, said: “The Lantern Parade is my favourite event of the year and there are a lot to choose from.

“Being able to work with and talk to so many different people throughout the project is brilliant, and when it all comes together on the night it is really breath-taking.

“The event takes around a year of fundraising and planning, but being able to produce these events for Norden Farm is a real privilege – I love my job.”

On the day, music and entertainment is due to start from 4.30pm, before the parade leaves Maidenhead Town Hall, in St Ives Road, at 5pm.

Last year’s parade was joined by more than 1,200 people, complete with live music, which this year will be provided by the 4x4 Bhangra Group and the Beatroots Samba Band.

Norden Farm will also be working again with community arts charity Same Sky, which has partnered the event for the last six years.

Each year, Norden Farm raises more than £15,000 to be able to produce the parade, which is supported by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, The Prince Philip Trust Fund, The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust, RBWM Kidwells Park Trust and The Shanly Foundation.

Visit www.nordenfarm.org or call the Box Office on 01628 788997 to find out more and book tickets.