Theresa May visits Advertiser offices to pick winning Christmas card design

Reindeer, Santa Claus and penguins all featured on the designs submitted in this year’s competition to design the Prime Minister a Christmas card.

The contest saw hundreds of designs sent in by children aged 11 years and under who live in Theresa May’s Maidenhead and Twyford constituency. The PM visited the Advertiser offices on Friday fresh from her latest summit with other EU leaders.

She and husband Philip spent almost an hour-and-a-half looking at all the designs, which completely covered more than a wall of the Advertiser boardroom and the room’s large table. The couple took the time to look at every entry.

Entries came in from schools, cub and brownie packs and individual children.

The competition has been a tradition for Mrs May almost since she was first elected as the area's MP in 1997.

Mrs May and her husband praised the number and quality of designs.

The Prime Minister said: “It is great to see so many entries and so much variety but it makes it very tough to pick the winners.

“So much hard work, time and thought has obviously gone into the cards and we have some very talented young artist in the constituency.”

Mrs May picked three winning designs which will be announced shortly.