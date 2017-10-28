Maidenhead Community Centre hosts open day

Chair yoga and flexercise were just some of the taster sessions being run at the Maidenhead Community Centre open day on Thursday, October 19.

The centre, formerly known as the King George VI Club and the York Centre, was saved from closure last year and is now run by a team of volunteers.

Simon Chan, one of the community centre trustees said: “The reason we had the open day was to promote the centre.

“We are right at the end of the town centre in York Road, we are looking to reach out to service users and showcase our activities.

“We had people come by that used to come when it was run by RVS [Royal Voluntary Service] that didn’t know we were still open. For them it was a bit of a surprise.”

The community centre has three rooms which are available to hire and more than 20 activities run every week.

The centre will now look at reaching out to charities to see if they would like to host drop-in sessions at the centre and the cafe is open 10am-2pm every day.

Visit www.maidenheadcentre.org.uk to see what is on offer at the centre.