New Maidenhead Choir performs at UK Choir Festival

Singers from Maidenhead joined hundreds of other songsters for an annual choir festival.

About 30 members of the New Maidenhead Choir were in St Albans for the UK Choir Festival on Saturday, October 21.

As well as joining workshops studying choral techniques and gospel music, they also performed two songs, Go Down Moses and White Winter Hymnal by the Pentatonics.

Choral director Victoria Henshall said: “It got everyone up and moving, which is great for bonding the choir. Overall it was a great day out.”

Contact newmaidenheadchoir@gmail.com to find out more about the choir and how to get involved.