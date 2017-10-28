Men's Matters social group launches in Maidenhead

A weekly social group for men will run in the town every Wednesday.

Men’s Matters launched at the Desborough Suite in the Town Hall on Thursday, October 19.

More than 45 representatives from community organisations and charities met to discuss how to reach older and socially isolated men in the town.

Royal Borough deputy mayor, Cllr Eileen Quick, summed up the discussions and a message from MP Theresa May was read out praising the group for ‘tackling the emerging crisis of isolation that particularly impacts older men’.

Paul Samuels, who runs the Maidenhead group, said: “The dialogue was a great success and we came away with lots of new ideas for attracting older men to our drop-in in Maidenhead.”

The sessions are on Wednesdays from 2-4pm at Maidenhead Community Centre, York Road. Other Men’s Matters run in Langley and Windsor.