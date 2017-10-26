Roadworks create half term misery for residents and commuters

‘Organised chaos’, a ‘total nightmare’ and a ‘nail in the coffin for Maidenhead’ is how some commuters have described roadworks in the town this week.

Busy roads including Ray Mead Road and Cannon Lane have been closed for roadworks and there have been temporary traffic lights causing delays on Stafferton Way, the A4 Bath Road near Maidenhead Bridge, Shoppenhangers, Harvest Hill Road, Highfield Lane, Altwood Road and St Mark’s Crescent.

The Ray Mead Road closure, which has been publicised by the borough since August, is a 10-day project to upgrade a pedestrian crossing on the A4 opposite the Thames Riviera Hotel and a zebra crossing is being installed in Ray Mead Road.

But the three-way traffic lights in place between Bridge Road, Guards Club Road and Bath Road have been causing traffic to back up — prompting unhappy comments on the Advertiser Facebook page.

Alexander Surgeon said: “Maidenhead bridge is a no go! Worst handling of roadworks I have seen in the area.”

Michael Scrivens said: “Another nail in the coffin for Maidenhead. If people can’t get in/out they won’t bother and will go elsewhere.”

Malcolm Burtt questioned why the end of Ray Park Avenue is closed when signs only said Ray Park Road and Steve Lloyd added: “Why can’t this work be done at night or in between rush hours?"

Mark Hillman said: “I live by Ray Mead Road and work in White Waltham. Like me everyone is taking the back roads so it’s organised chaos.”

The Ray Mead Road closure and temporary traffic lights are due to end by Monday, October 30.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways & transport said: “In the last year we have invested over £2 million into the borough’s road network.

“But we are stuck between a rock and a hard place in balancing the need to maintain good quality, safe roads and keeping the highways open.

“There is no good time to disrupt the highway and we do try to minimise disruption as much as possible and have chosen the half term period for that very reason. Furthermore, improving our highways infrastructure is a key part of the Borough Local Plan and regeneration of Maidenhead.”