Maidenhead man took his own life, coroner concludes

A 49-year-old man who was found dead at his home in Ray Park Avenue in Maidenhead took his own life, a coroner has concluded.

An inquest at Reading Town Hall heard on Wednesday that John Pullan had a serious talk with his wife Frances on Wednesday, June 7, about separating.

The couple had been married since 1996 but suffered ‘marital difficulties’.

The inquest heard that, before Mrs Pullan left for work the next day, Mr Pullan had talked to her about committing suicide, to which she had told him ‘not to talk like that’ and to call the Samaritans charity.

When she returned at 7.30pm, she found a suicide note written by Mr Pullan and realised he had hanged himself.

“I immediately called police as I could not bear to look,” a statement, provided by Mrs Pullan and read out at the inquest, said, and an ambulance also arrived.

A report from South Central Ambulance Service said responders pronounced Mr Pullan dead at the scene.

Relatives of Mr Pullan attended the inquest, but said while they knew about his marital difficulties, they were not aware he was considering suicide. Mrs Pullan provided a written statement but did not attend.

Assistant coroner Emma Jones noted there was no history of mental health issues.

A post-mortem examination found he had died of asphyxia due to hanging, the inquest heard.

Ms Jones recorded a conclusion that Mr Pullan took his own life.