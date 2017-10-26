Beaver group based on Islam to launch in Maidenhead

A new scouting group based around the Islamic faith is set to be launched to encourage participation from Muslims.

Furze Platt Scout Group is starting the beaver colony – for children aged six to eight – following a request made about six months ago by representatives of Maidenhead Mosque.

Neil Trivedi, the group’s leader, hoped it would allow children from a part of the town’s community that had not heavily participated in scouting previously to enjoy its benefits.

He said: “The aim is, in the long term, to build up a separate scout group in Maidenhead based on the Muslim faith, but open to all, because that is what scouting is about.”

He emphasised that ‘it is open to all – anyone who is the right age’.

Neil added: “We have faith groups in existence all around the country.

“They are based on churches and Christian faith.

“We are trying to get people who have not participated.”

Muslim scout groups already exist in Slough and Reading.

The colony, which has 12 beavers signed up, will be officially launched at the scout group’s headquarters in Cookham Road on Sunday, November 5.

Councillors and senior members of the mosque, which is in Holmanleaze, are due to attend.

“As part of scouting we have to have a look at faith and religion,” Neil said.

“It is part of the faith badge – going to different places of worship.”

Neil hopes the colony will grow to a maximum of 24 beavers in the next year, though Furze Platt Scout Group will attempt to accommodate anybody interested.

“(Muslims) are probably not represented as well as they could be (in Maidenhead),” he said.

“It is giving all children an opportunity to join and experience the benefits of scouting, so, for me, it is opening up to the community that was not involved for whatever reason and making it accessible.”

Visit www.fpscouts.org.uk to learn more about the group.