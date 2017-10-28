Maidenhead mum's debut novel published

A Maidenhead mum has seen dream become a reality after her debut novel found its way on to bookstore shelves.

Vanya Sharma, 37, of Lees Close, began writing Awake Under the Night Sky after giving birth to her second daughter, Alyosha, now five.

The book, which was published in September, tells the story of Andre and Vivian, who meet and fall love in New Delhi, Vanya’s hometown, before separating and later reuniting.

For the writer, who has lived in the UK since 2006 the whole process was eye-opening, especially in changing her perception of what goes into writing a novel.

“I was expecting it to be a much simpler process, but it’s amazing how the novel evolved and it’s completely different now what it was in the first draft.

“The writing is just one part of it, there’s also the cover design, the

blurb, the font – all things which took months to get right.”