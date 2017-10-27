Maidenhead Golf Club: Council leader reaffirms statement on development future after claim is disputed

‘Anyone who thinks the development of the golf course is dependent on the Borough Local Plan is mistaken,’ said the leader of the council on Wednesday.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) was reaffirming comments made in last week’s Advertiser after an email was sent round to all members of Maidenhead Golf Club (MGC) by its chairman disputing what was said.

The article reported on a paper going to full council on Monday, which seeks to spend £20m acquiring properties around the site needed for future highway access and searching for a joint venture partner to develop the site.

The proposed development would see 2,000 homes, an all through school and a community centre built on the site, after a contract which was signed last year which will see the club surrender its lease to the Royal Borough for a minimum of £12m.

Last week, Cllr Dudley told the Advertiser the golf club development would still be brought forward even if there was no BLP.

In response, an email sent by MGC chairman Brian McGinley, which has been seen by the Advertiser, said: “The availability of MGC course for development is dependent on both the course and Harvest Hill being adopted within the BLP.

“If the plan is not approved, or if one or [the] other site is rejected then there is no contractual agreement to give up the golf course.

“If the plan is approved in 2018 then the contract comes into force. After that time the board will bring to the members a resolution to decide how long we should remain at the site.

“The earliest date of departure is May 2019 and the latest is May 2023; there is no financial disadvantage if we remain until September 2019.”

When asked if Brian McGinley’s email was correct, Cllr Dudley said this was a question which would be answered at Monday’s full council meeting.

He said: “We want to get as much info into the public domain as possible and we want people to be aware of what’s going on.

“We have received over 30 questions and we will probably spend over an hour answering them — we can do the myth busting.”

Following last week's article, Oldfield ward councillors Cllr Asghar Majeed, Cllr Derek Wilson and Cllr Geoff Hill (all Con) accused Cllr Dudley of sharing ‘factually incorrect’ information about the development going forward without the BLP.

When asked what he thought of their response, Cllr Dudley said: “As far as I’m aware none of them are lawyers, and this is a legal point.”

The report will be discussed at an extraordinary council meeting on Monday, October 30 at Maidenhead Town Hall.

A call for the report to be withdrawn was made by councillors at a Corporate Services Overview and Scrutiny Panel on Tuesday.

A heated debate focused on claims residents had not been given enough information about the golf course redevelopment plans.

Oldfield ward councillors Derek Wilson, Asghar Majeed and Geoff Hill (all Con) attended the meeting and said residents in their ward had been left in the dark.

Cllr Hill said: “I will be quite honest, the three of us want this paper withdrawn.

“This paper was released in an abominable way to the public.

“The paper is too early. It is one of the most ill-conceived papers I’ve ever seen.

“It has simply been released, which is wholly inappropriate and I know for a fact that families are distressed.”

Cllr Claire Stretton (Ind Con, Boyn Hill) echoed his concerns, asking why the council had not spoken to the public and other councillors before the paper was made public.

“I am horrified at the way we have handled this whole process,” she said.

“We should get our ducks in a row before we go public.”

The panel’s recommendations included that the concerns of ward councillors and residents are noted and that they are ‘fully consulted’ on future proposals.