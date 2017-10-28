Children take part in spooky events in Nicholsons Centre for Halloween

A Halloween party saw hundreds of children spooked by ghostly and magical beings in the Nicholsons Centre on Tuesday.

The activities were part of a regular Tuesday session which runs in the centre in school holidays and half term.

More than 100 children attended a tea party hosted by Starbucks and they were then entertained by a team of witches and wizards, and the Canterville Ghost played by Alan Myatt, a town crier who has set two Guinness World Records for being the loudest.

Speaking on the day, Jane Wright, manager of the centre said: “Everyone had so much fun today. The interest in Halloween activities grows each year and the youngsters certainly enjoyed the event.

“If you missed the terrific Tuesday event come along to the centre between 11am and 3pm on Saturday to join in the free pumpkin carving.”