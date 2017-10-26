Police investigating identity of illegal Maidenhead rave organisers

An investigation has been launched to identify and prosecute the organisers of an illegal rave which was attended by hundreds of people at the weekend.

Police arrived at the event, held inside a large warehouse in Clivemont Road, on the Cordwallis Industrial Estate, Maidenhead, at 11pm on Saturday.

A Thames Valley Police (TVP) spokeswoman said at least 500 people were already there.

Officers prevented more people from arriving while maintaining the safety of those already at the rave, which ended nearly eight hours later, at 6.45am.

The spokeswoman said: “The force is aware of the significant impact raves can have on communities and have established plans to prevent and respond to rave activity.

“In this case the event was established in a large warehouse before TVP was notified and before any calls were received from the public.

“The tactics used were the most effective way in the circumstances to minimise the impact on the local community, prevent disorder and to maintain the safety of those attending.”

No arrests were made.

Footage seen by the Advertiser shows a large group of young people arriving at Maidenhead Railway Station by train.

About 100 young people streamed through King Street at about 11.40pm.

They walked through Kidwells Park, into Bailey Close and made their way to the industrial estate at the same time that two police vehicles arrived.

That appeared to do little to deter the revellers, who made their way into the furthest west unit on the north side of Clivemont Road.

The unit appeared empty.

At midnight, two police officers attempted to enter from the front side, and then made their way to the western side, where a crowd was waiting to get in.

The officers then went into an alley north of the unit and found an unlocked door. They entered briefly, where at least 100 more people were inside listening to dance music, before leaving.

More police vans started to arrive and officers blocked the road off.

The spokeswoman said: “Due to safety considerations to members of the public and to officers, gradual dispersal of those in attendance was managed, to ensure attendees and local residents were kept safe.”

Anyone with information about its organisation can contact police on 101 and quote reference 1638 21/10.

Police can be contacted about an unlicensed music event taking place or being planned can call 101 or 999 in an emergency, when a crime is being committed, such as when there is a risk of injury or serious damage to property.