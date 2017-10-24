Children's author signs copies of book in Nicholsons Centre

A childminder turned author has been helping children learn about friendship, caring and kindness with her new book.

Wendy White, of Oldacres, in Maidenhead, was in the Nicholsons Centre on Saturday to sign copies of Rat’s Musical Band.

The 58-year-old, who retired as a childminder in September, was joined by Claire Rollinson, who provided illustrations for the book, which is now in its second edition since being published in August.

Speaking about her inspiration for putting pen to paper, Mrs White said: “I found that making up stories, especially about the Blue Rat, got more attention from the children.

“And also I was able to add in things about the feelings the children were having that day, if they were sad or they had fallen over and hurt themselves.

“I could find out what the essence of the day was and adapt to that.”

She hopes to stage another book-signing event in November.