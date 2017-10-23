Groups have until mid-November to apply for Louis Baylis trust grants

The deadline for applications to the trust which owns Advertiser publisher Baylis Media Ltd and receives at least 80 per cent of its operating profits every year, is Friday, November 17.

The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust uses the money to help fund good causes, charities, community groups and events in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas served by the newspapers published by Baylis Media.

The trustees meet twice a year to discuss grant applications.

The next trust meeting is in late November and the closing date for applications is in the middle of the month so the trustees have time to assess all the applications.

Only organisations should apply as the trust does not give out grants directly to individuals.

Ownership of the company was transferred to the trust more than 50 years ago in 1962 by proprietor Louis Baylis.

Since then the trust has poured millions of pounds into our community, allowing hundreds of organisations and charities to improve the lives of many thousands of people.

Every time you buy a copy of the Advertiser, not only are you getting all the latest news, you are also helping to fund good causes in our community. And if you have a business that advertises with us you are directly helping to make a huge positive difference in the place you do business.

In 2017’s first round of donations in July, 79 organisations shared more than £127,000.

Trust chairman Peter Sands said: “We welcome applications from organisations and local charities.

“We recommend people visit our website and fill out the application form.”

He added: “It’s quite straightforward and we very much welcome new applications from people we haven’t supported before as well as the regular applicants.”

Visit www.whytheadvertiserisspecial.co.uk for an application form.