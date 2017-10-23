In pictures: Schools take part in tag rugby festival in Braywick Park

A rugby tournament saw school pupils develop their skills and love for the sport.

A total of 130 year three and four children from eight primaries played in the Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership’s Tag Rugby Festival on Tuesday, October 17.

The format focused on participation, in line with Rugby Football Union’s age grade regulations, removing some highly-competitive elements.

It was held at Maidenhead Rugby Club’s ground at Braywick Park.

Signed up were Furze Platt Junior School, Cookham Rise Primary School, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Manor Green School, St Edmund Campion, All Saints Junior, St Luke’s Primary and Cookham Dean CE Primary.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager for the School Sport Partnership, said ”The tag rugby festivals are among the larger participation events the partnership runs, and it’s fantastic to be involved with such a pro-active local club in Maidenhead RFC.

“Without the support of the club this year the partnership may not have been able to keep this competition alive.”

It was organised by Desborough College’s PE team.