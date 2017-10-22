Courthouse Junior pupils learn about the Battle of Britain

Models of Second World War planes were shown to students at Courthouse Junior School as they learnt about the Battle of Britain.

Students at the school in Blenheim Road were paid a visit by White Waltham Joystick Club.

Year six teacher Becky Heath said: “Following our studies of the Battle of Britain, White Waltham Joystick Club were invited in to show us replicas of the planes used during the Battle.

“They showed the children how planes were made and how they flew. The children got a chance to experience what it was like to fly a plane using their onboard simulator.

“They loved the expertise of all the people who came to talk to them. It really brought the

unit to life.”