Mental health Recovery College launches in Royal Borough

A service designed to help people with mental health issues living in the borough to self-manage their conditions has been launched.

The Opportunity Recovery College will also provide courses that focus on improving useful life skills, such as building confidence and improving mindfulness.

It is part of the nationwide network of Recovery Colleges, which are run jointly by people who have experience of living with mental health issues, carers and college staff.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), cabinet member for adult services, public health and communications, said mental health issues can affect anyone.

“I don’t have a heart problem, but I have a vested interest in having a healthy heart,” he added, comparing that attitude to mental health.

It would ‘empower’ those struggling with mental health problems and encourage others to seek help, he hoped.

The college is commissioned by the Royal Borough and provided by the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Its upcoming events include a Confidence and Self-Esteem course, which will run for five weeks at the Methodist Church in King Street from Friday, October 27 at 10am. Support groups and social clubs will also be held regularly.

The college handed out details at its town hall launch on Friday.