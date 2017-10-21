Cracker Challenge returns as businesses are encouraged to sign up

An inflatable assault course, dodgeball and a quiz are among the trials businesses can compete in during this year’s fundraising Advertiser Cracker Challenge.

Launched on Thursday, its organisers hope more companies than ever before will sign up to the games, which support charities and worthy causes in our community.

The event will take place at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Saint-Cloud Way on Thursday, December 7 at 6pm, leaving employers and employees plenty of time to prepare.

Organiser Holly Clarke said: “It’s just such a fun event with a lot of competitiveness but a huge amount of laughter, and just a really funny thing to do as the weather turns rubbish.”

Companies enter teams of at least six competitors, who will take part in tests of mental and physical skill against other businesses’ teams.

Following a series of challenges, entrants can refresh with drinks and food before taking part in the final event, a fun quiz.

In June, Shanly Homes North London’s team One Hit Wonders won the summer challenge, with another team from the business coming joint second with the Advertiser.

A total of £1,000 was raised for the Cracker Appeal, which is run by the Advertiser and supported by the Louis Baylis Trust. It pays for Christmas lunches and parties for community groups.

Last year, the appeal raised £10,000, which supported 45 groups and organisations, benefiting 2,271 people.

A total of £1,200 of that came from last December’s Cracker Challenge.

Holly said: “It is just lots and lots of fun for a very, very good cause.”

Companies interested in entering a team this year can email Louisa Mace, the event’s other organiser, at louisam@baylsimedia.co.uk.

The organisers have given the challenge a stronger social media presence this year and will be running updates on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.