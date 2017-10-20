Maidenhead Zombie Walk to return next weekend

The walking dead will raise funds for a homeless charity at the annual Maidenhead Zombie Walk on Saturday, October 28.

The ‘zombifying’ will begin at 3pm in The Bell pub in King Street, followed by a ‘zombie training session’ at 4.30pm.

Town crier Chris Brown will set the walk off at 5.30pm, which will end up outside Maidenhead Town Hall for entertainment.

A party at The Anchor pub follows at 6pm.

The event will raise funds for the Brett Foundation.

Vicky Lunt, one of the organisers, said: “The event has moved from strength to strength over the years and the whole day always exudes community spirit and unity.”

Visit maidenheadzombiewalk.org for details.