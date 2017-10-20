Maidenhead Zombie Walk to return next weekend

03:30PM, Friday 20 October 2017
The walking dead will raise funds for a homeless charity at the annual Maidenhead Zombie Walk on Saturday, October 28.
The ‘zombifying’ will begin at 3pm in The Bell pub in King Street, followed by a ‘zombie training session’ at 4.30pm.
Town crier Chris Brown will set the walk off at 5.30pm, which will end up outside Maidenhead Town Hall for entertainment.
A party at The Anchor pub follows at 6pm.
The event will raise funds for the Brett Foundation.
Vicky Lunt, one of the organisers, said: “The event has moved from strength to strength over the years and the whole day always exudes community spirit and unity.”
Visit maidenheadzombiewalk.org for details.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Part of Maidenhead High Street has been shut by police.
A police scene watch has been set up in Kidwells Park this morning after a 17-year-old boy was ‘seriously assaulted’.