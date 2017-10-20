Report outlines adult service target improvements

Performance target figures for the council’s adult services delivery have improved since they were transferred to a private company, according to a report.

The council placed its services, including adult social care centres, under Optalis’ control in April after it bought a 45 per cent stake in it.

A report sent to councillors on the adult services and health overview and scrutiny panel, which met on Tuesday, showed Optalis was meeting six out of 11 performance targets.

It also compared adult services performance from August with March, pre-Optalis, and showed progress in all but one area.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), cabinet member for adult services, public health and communications told the Advertiser that progress was ‘positive’ and Optalis ensured ‘we can continue to deliver the best possible standard of adult social care’.

Areas that perform better since March improved by an average of 7.7 per cent.

Two categories are new and Optalis could not be assessed in them, while it was performing below tar-get in three areas.

One, the percentage of long term cases that were reviewed in the last 12 months, was at 70 per cent, 26 points lower than its 96 per cent target in August, though it was still up from 64.2 per cent in March.

The percentage of independence plans reviewed within two weeks was recorded as 81.3 per cent in August, below its target of 96 per cent.

Safeguarding service user satisfaction was recorded at 75.2 per cent, below its 80 per cent target.

While the percentage of safeguarding enquiries that were ‘allocated’ within the set time-scale and the number of delayed transfers of care categories fell fractionally short, these have been recorded as on target.

All other targets were exceeded by an average of 8.1 percentage points.

