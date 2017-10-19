Gruesome Halloween display near infant school gets mixed response

Ghoulish goings-on have been catching the eyes of families in Maidenhead.

It might be more than a week until Halloween, but one home is already prepared for fright-night, with ghosts, skeletons and severed limbs competing for attention in the front garden.

But the property, in Mulberry Walk, has led to some divided opinion between fans and those who think it might be inappropriate – or simply too early.

“We just love Halloween,” said mum-of-two Katie Allen, who created the display with the help of sons Louis, 19, and Henry, 17, and partner Steven Stiles.

“Both my boys are autistic and are mad about Halloween and as the years have gone on we’ve poured more and more into it.

“We just go all-in for it at the beginning of October.”

The 40-year-old, who has lived in the estate for 16 years and has been decorating her home for almost as long, added the annual routine was also important for her sons.

The spooky scene has also been admired by neighbours and parents with children at the nearby Alwyn Infant and Nursery School, also in Mulberry Walk.

Roma O’Brien, who lives a few doors down the street from Ms Allen and has previously featured in the Advertiser for her own Halloween home decor, said she saw no problem with it and called it ‘a bit of fun’.

And Kalyani Verma, a mum at the school, said: “[The house is] always early [with the decorations] and they’re entertaining for the kids – it’s all in good fun.”

Some other parents however, who refused to give their names to the Advertiser, were less happy.

One questioned whether it was an appropriate display to have so close to an infant school while another mum said it had scared her son.

And on Twitter, one user queried the ‘Mussolini vibe’ of a fake bloodied corpse hanging from a window.

Responding to this, Ms Allen said: “I’m really surprised, it’s been out since October 1 and it was on the floor to begin with and no one was complaining.

“I would have thought it was the Michael Myers [that bothered people], not the rag doll.”

