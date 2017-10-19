Council plans £1.3m upgrade of CCTV system

More than £1.3m is to be spent on a 'state-of-the-art' CCTV system by the Royal Borough.

It has also secured the services of a private parking contractor to take over parking enforcement from the council.

The cabinet member for environmental services (including parking) councillor Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams) described in a briefing at the town hall on Tuesday how the council had made the

decision to invest in the new CCTV system after listening to the concerns of ward councillors and other community groups.

He said: “The new system will include additional cameras and a new control room that will bring us up to date with the latest front-end technology.

“It will be state-of-the- art, moving the system from hard wired to wireless.”

Cllr Cox described the Royal Borough as ‘high profile’ and said the decision wasn’t influenced by any specific crime or security incidents that had occurred over the last few months.

He maintained that the council always planned to review the system before concerns were raised about a loss in coverage and that the new system would be monitored ‘in-house’.

“It’s a positive step in monitoring the safety of the Royal Borough,” he added.

The system is expected to be operational towards the end of next year.

From December 1 this year, a new parking company will take over the role of parking enforcement across the Royal Borough.

NSL Limited won an initial two-year contract that has an option to be extended for a further three years.

Existing enforcement officers employed by the council will transfer over to the new company.

Cllr Cox said: “It will help meet the demands of residents who have requested more parking schemes to prevent things like commuter parking in residential areas and parking illegally.”

The deal was described as being ‘cost effective’ and that the company will also be able to provide additional support at big events.

“You might see an increase in fines initially but I think it will really help with prevention going forward.

“And in the short-term it will help those residents who may feel that parking schemes have not been properly enforced.”