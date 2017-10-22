National finals beckon for young Claires Court artists

Judges at a regional art competition have awarded 12 prizes to pupils at Claires Court.

The ISA London West Region Art Exhibition and Competition was held at Norden Farm on Tuesday, October 3 with an exhibition that displayed artwork from over 25 independent schools, with age groups ranging from reception to sixth form.

Featured artwork included paintings, drawings, 3D work, textiles, photography, fashion design, computer animation and sketchbooks.

The school picked up six first prizes and six second prizes with the winning pieces heading to the national final next month.

Mr Joel Wareing, head of art at Claires Court said: “We are delighted that the hard work of the pupils has been appreciated.

“This is always a tough competition with a large number

of quality entries from other schools.

“For these young artists this recognition is a wonderful boost to their confidence which will no doubt allow them to develop their creative talents even further.”