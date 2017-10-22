Theresa May welcomed to kung fu school with Chinese lion dance

A traditional Chinese lion dance welcomed the Prime Minister to Eagle Claw Kung Fu School in Portlock Road.

Theresa May met the team before she was entertained by the dance, performed by 16 members of the team.

She said: “The Kung Fu School makes a unique and incredible contribution to Maidenhead life and I’d like to thank all those involved in preparing and performing this traditional Lion Dance.

“It was a fantastic experience.”

Each member took on a different role in the dance from drumming to being a lion and even a Dai To Fut, the happy Buddha character, who presented the Prime Minister with a personalised scroll.

The scroll was created by Julian Dale, who runs the school, as a gift for her support of the annual Chinese New Year town parade.

The visit took place on September 25.