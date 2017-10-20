Combined Charities Fair set to return to Maidenhead Town Hall

Jars of jam, Christmas decorations, raffles and tombola’s are just some of the things on offer at this year’s combined charities fair.

The annual event, now in its 40th year is run by Maidenhead Lions Club and sees more than 40 charities come together in Maidenhead Town Hall for a fair.

More than 1000 people are expected to attend the fair which runs from 10-3pm and is open to everyone.

Maureen McVitty from Maidenhead Lions Club said: “It was originally started up by the Mayor as a way for charities to access the town hall for free and it gives them the chance to raise some money for themselves.

“It also gives people the chance to find out a bit more about the charities in the area.”

Last year more than £11k was raised at the event, and one of the charities that benefited was St Mark’s Methodist Church.

Ed Filmore, church treasurer said: : “We will be promoting our 2020 vision project and fund-raising events. We will be selling second-hand books and DVDS, and we have a seasonal surprise up our sleeves as well.”

The 2020 vision will see the church extended and refurbished.

Another charity who will be raising its profile at the fair is Family Friends, which provides support to children and families going through difficult times.

James Nadal, fundraiser said: “

It’s a great event to be involved with and we thank the Lions Club for giving us this excellent opportunity to raise our profile in the local area.

“Family Friends will have a stall on the day of the charities fair and we’d be delighted to meet with and speak to anyone attending to explain more about the work we do helping children and families going through times.”

Maidenhead Lions Club will be holding an awareness day on Saturday, October 28 to promote the fair and encourage new members to join.

The combined charities fair will take place on Saturday, November 4.