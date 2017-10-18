Motorists face temporary traffic light disruption for water works

Temporary traffic lights will be in place next week in Highfield Lane and Shoppenhangers Roads.

The lights will be in place as South East Water starts work to complete a £48k investment project to improve the capacity of the water network in Maidenhead.

One set of lights will be in place between the junctions of Harvest Hill and Manor Lane in Shoppenhangers Road from Monday, October 23 until Friday, November 17.

The second set will be in place along Highfield Lane from Wednesday, October 25 until Friday, October 27.

Matthew Cooper, Project Manager at South East Water, said: “I would like to apologise for the disruption this work will cause but hope motorists and the local community understand the long term benefits this scheme will deliver.

“We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating which is why we have been working closely with the local highways department to keep traffic flowing through the area and keep disruption to a minimum.”

Ray Mead Road will also be closed for more than a week from Saturday for roadworks.

According to roadworks.org the road closure will be in place for completion of the Eastern Gateway project and there will be no access to Cookham via Ray Mead Road.

A diversion will run through Switchback Road and Gardner Road.