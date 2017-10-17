Checkmate for Claires Court pupils on way to county championships

Several Claires Court pupils are on their way to becoming chess masters after being picked to represent the county in next month’s championships.

The school hosted the Berkshire Junior Chess County Trials on Saturday, October 7 where Nayan Popat, Sam Jeffery, Josh Sharma, Aaran Hitschmann, Joshua Spanswick, Moksha Suriarachchi and Tavish Gangwani all helped to make Claires Court the most represented school at the tournament.

Josh Sharma came out on top in the under-nine section while Aaran and Nayan came third in the under-nine and under-11 sections respectively.

Mr Richard Hogg, teacher at Claires Court Junior Boys said: “The selectors for the under-11 and under-nine Berkshire teams approached me afterwards and said they were very impressed with the Claires Court boys, and they have invited all who took part, as well as Teo Rybak and Hou-ning Zhu, to represent the county on Saturday, November 4 at Langley Grammar School.

“This is excellent news and makes me very proud of the boys' achievements and what they are doing for themselves and the school.

“Remember boys, the more chess you play, the better you become.”