Team from Maidenhead Electrical Ltd raises £4k for Cancer Research with bike ride

Workers from Maidenhead Electrical Limited have thanked the community after raising £4k during a charity bike ride.

It was almost a year ago today the team, based in Grove Business Park, decided to take on the London to Brighton bike ride for Cancer Research.

Last month a team of 13 from the company took on the 54-mile bike ride and have ended up quadrupling their original target of £1k.

Phil Collins, electrical supervisor at MEL, said: “It was a real team effort, we all feel really proud to have contributed towards helping such an important charity save lives. A massive thank you to our local community for their support and helping us make a difference.”

The team managed to raise £4,427k.

Electrician Robson Clarke won the firm’s competition for highest individual amount raised (£402) and his prize from his teammates was a voucher for a spray tan.

The team also received donations from The Shanly Foundation and Alain Roux of Bray-based The Waterside Inn.

Visit /www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mel-london2brighton to donate.