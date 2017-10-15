Pets Corner: Topaz and Willow at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

These two gorgeous sisters are very young adults, yet at just one year old have already reared seven gorgeous kittens between them.

Now with the kittens successfully homed, it is their turn to find a loving permanent home of their own.

Tortie and white Topaz and her sister Willow, who is black and white, came into the care of Maidenhead Cat Rescue with their kittens from a multi-cat household.

Although very young when they had their kittens, they were both excellent mothers to their families.

Now neutered, mircochipped and vaccinated, they are looking for a quiet home together where they can enjoy a life as much-loved family pets.

Although shy at first, they love to be stroked and fussed over once they get to know people.

They must be homed together, and a quiet home would be best, with no young children, where they will be allowed time to settle into their new life.

If you are able to offer the forever home these two young adult cats are looking for, please give Maidenhead Cat Rescue a call on 01628 620909 or contact us on Facebook at Maidenhead Cat Rescue.

We ask for a donation of £85 per cat to cover vets fees. A home visit will be required. Maidenhead Cat Rescue is a registered charity.

For more information go to Facebook or email us at maidenhead.cats@hotmail.co.uk