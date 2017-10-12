In pictures: Desborough Theatre Gala 2017

Acts at the Desborough Theatre Gala dazzled audience members with performances as varied as opera, magic and dance.

A total of 180 people attended on Saturday, raising more than £3,000 for charities.

The sell-out crowd pleased the producer of the town hall-hosted event, Martin Cabble-Reid, who may be better known as Britain’s Got Talent entertainer Kevin Cruise.

“It is great, a full night of entertainment,” the 41-year-old said.

“We have a bit of everything.

“We had a lovely cheap bar, a great raffle, everyone really enjoyed it.”

A total of 16 acts, including peformers from Redroofs Theatre School and Pauline Quirke Academy, and magician Patrick Ashe, featured.

The money raised will go to the Berkshire Community Foundation, the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and Thames Hospice.

Martin is already looking forward to next year’s event, and hopes to increase the crowd by 60 people.

He wanted to ‘try and make it bigger and better’, and is hoping volunteers will come forward to help organise it.

Visit www.desboroughtheatre.co.uk to register interest.