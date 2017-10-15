Lowbrook students take part in Viking experience day

A weapon display, a Viking funeral and creating shields were just some of the activities Lowbrook Academy pupils took part in on Tuesday.

Year six pupils held a Viking Experience Day as part of their studies into the Vikings and Anglo-Saxons.

Prior to the visit from Derek Rowell from Viking School Visits, children at the school, in The Fairway, had created and designed shields to use during the day.

Bianca Iasi, head of school, said: “The experience day itself really enhanced the children’s learning, enabling them to become immersed in the life of Vikings and the era they lived in.

“The day included an introduction about the Vikings, a weapon display, hands-on exploration of household items to help the children understand Viking women and daily life, a Viking food game and the children even held their own Viking funeral.”