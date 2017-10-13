Liberal Democrats call on council to include department store in regeneration plans

A petition has been launched by Maidenhead Liberal Democrats for the council to include a major department store as part of the town’s regeneration.

On the petition, it states: “Local residents have been shocked by the continued deterioration of Maidenhead town centre and the failure of so many plans that are announced then promptly disappear.”

The group will be launching five tests to get residents' views on the plans in areas including transport, affordable housing and leisure.

Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) said: “These are the issues that residents have told us about time after time, and these are the issues that so far the council seems to be ignoring.”

Visit www.maidenheadlibdems.co.uk for more information.